FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

