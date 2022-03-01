FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.