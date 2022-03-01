Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of FL opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

