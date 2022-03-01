Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

