Franchise Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

FRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

FRG opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

