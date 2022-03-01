Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $92,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06.

