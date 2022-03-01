Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.41). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRLN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

