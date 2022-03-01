Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.12 ($74.30).

ETR:FME opened at €57.32 ($64.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

