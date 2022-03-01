Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

