Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $446.56 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.