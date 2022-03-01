Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.56.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.25 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

