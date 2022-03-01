Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

