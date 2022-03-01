Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.82 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

DKS stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

