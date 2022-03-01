Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

