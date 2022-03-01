Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

