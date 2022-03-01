Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

