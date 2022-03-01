Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

