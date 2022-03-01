Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,475 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

