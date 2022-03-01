Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 225 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 157.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 309.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 48.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

