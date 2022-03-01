Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 647 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

