FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $15.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $15.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$160.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$158.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$117.09 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The stock has a market cap of C$72.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

