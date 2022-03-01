FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

