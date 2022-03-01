Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gafisa stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Gafisa has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Gafisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gafisa (GFASY)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.