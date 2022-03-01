Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gafisa stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Gafisa has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

