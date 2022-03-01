Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 960 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.