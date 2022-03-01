Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,512,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

