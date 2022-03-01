GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 596.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GATX by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock worth $7,023,014. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

