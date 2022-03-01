George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $108.02 on Monday. George Weston has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

