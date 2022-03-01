Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

