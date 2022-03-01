Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG raised its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.