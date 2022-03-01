GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.