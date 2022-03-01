Glitch Achieves Market Cap of $38.05 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Glitch has a total market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

