Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

