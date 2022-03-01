Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.32%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Global Partners (Get Rating)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
