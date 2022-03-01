Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

