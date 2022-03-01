GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

GDRX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

