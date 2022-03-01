GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of GDRX traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 167,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

