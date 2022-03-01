Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.