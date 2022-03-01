Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £524.03 million and a PE ratio of -129.10. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.79.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

