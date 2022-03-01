Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 12,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

