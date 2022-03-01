Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Groupon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,989 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Groupon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

