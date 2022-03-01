GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 18,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

