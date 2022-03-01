Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 1,282.9% in February

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 1,282.9% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

