Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Head to Head Survey

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.67%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $138.40, indicating a potential upside of 104.43%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Guardant Health -108.57% -51.55% -17.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 373.00 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.61 Guardant Health $373.65 million 18.54 -$253.78 million ($4.00) -17.04

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

