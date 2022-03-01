Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

