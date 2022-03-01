Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,984 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

