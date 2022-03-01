Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

