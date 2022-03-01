Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

