Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

