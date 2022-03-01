Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

