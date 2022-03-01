Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the period.

PTR opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

