Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,159 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

